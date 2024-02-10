TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

