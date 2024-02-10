Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Tenable

TENB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.