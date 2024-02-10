Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.
Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %
In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
