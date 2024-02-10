Terex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

