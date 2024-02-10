Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $45.93 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Terra has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $443.81 million and $45.93 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 655,312,144 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.