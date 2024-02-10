TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$53.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$61.70. The firm has a market cap of C$962.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.66.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

