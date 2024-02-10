Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $195.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

