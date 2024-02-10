Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Lowered by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 4.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.35% of Tetra Tech worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,178. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.