Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,451,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Mills by 55.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,071,000 after buying an additional 409,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4,903.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 148,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.34 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.