Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $592.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.87 and a 200-day moving average of $533.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

