Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 70.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

