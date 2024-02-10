Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.