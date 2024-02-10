Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.05 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

