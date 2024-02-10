Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $97.29 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

