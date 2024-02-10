Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,685 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $147.77 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

