Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,598 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

