The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

