The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $69,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CI traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $334.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.77.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

