The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.19% of Clorox worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.20. 786,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,170. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

