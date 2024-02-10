The Goldman Sachs Group Raises H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $38.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE HRB opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

