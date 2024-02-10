The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $195,230.25 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

