The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,337 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kroger were worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

