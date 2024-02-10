The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Middleby worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 192.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $31,419,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of MIDD opened at $145.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

