Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.63. 556,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.