TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

TSE:X opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

