TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

Shares of X stock opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

