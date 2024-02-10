Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $188,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

