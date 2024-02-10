TransAlta Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

