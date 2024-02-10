TransAlta Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%.
View Our Latest Report on TransAlta
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.