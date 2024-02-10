TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.82

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 593005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.