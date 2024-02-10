TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,031.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $935.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

