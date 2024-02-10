TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $29.97-$31.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 29.970-31.730 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,031.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,873,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

