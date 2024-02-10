TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 736 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.