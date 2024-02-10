Truist Financial Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $174.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

