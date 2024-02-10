Truist Financial Trims Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Target Price to $67.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

