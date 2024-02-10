TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.6 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

