TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.58 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTMI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

