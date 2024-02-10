Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,487.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

