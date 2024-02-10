Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $451.71. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.81 and its 200-day moving average is $400.82.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock worth $13,248,446 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

