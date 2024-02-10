Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $53.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

TSN stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.