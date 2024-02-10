U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $66.91

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.91, but opened at $64.63. U-Haul shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 31,915 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 132,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 109.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

