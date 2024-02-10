Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

UBER opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.