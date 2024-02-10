Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.