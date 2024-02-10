Ubiquiti Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

