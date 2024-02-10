UBS Group AG Sells 43,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $180,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWS stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.