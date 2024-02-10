Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.91 and a 200-day moving average of $437.65.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.