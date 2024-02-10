Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.91 and a 200-day moving average of $437.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

