Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Up 5.1 %

UA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

