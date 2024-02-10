Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Up 4.9 %

UAA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,033,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAA

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.