United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.50 ($25.27) and last traded at €23.60 ($25.38). 130,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.88 ($25.68).

United Internet Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

