United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,505 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.26. 2,825,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.