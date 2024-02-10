Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.