Unum Group to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

